George Mason 90, Morgan St. 53

MORGAN ST. (2-1)
Grantsaan 2-5 1-1 5, Burke 5-14 0-0 11, Devonish 1-7 0-0 2, Moore 0-5 2-2 2, Ware 5-12 1-2 15, McGee 6-13 0-0 14, Nnamene 1-1 0-0 2, Douglas 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Bowens 0-0 0-0 0, Horner 0-0 0-0 0, Vance 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 4-5 53.
GEORGE MASON (3-0)
Oduro 8-9 3-4 22, Cooper 5-12 0-0 14, Gaines 4-8 5-5 15, Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Schwartz 6-13 1-2 17, Hartwell 0-4 2-3 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 2-3 0-0 4, Frazier 4-4 0-1 9, Gray 1-1 1-2 4, Gadsden 0-0 1-1 1, Kabimba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 15-20 90.
Halftime_George Mason 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 7-24 (Ware 4-7, McGee 2-7, Burke 1-5, Grantsaan 0-2, Moore 0-3), George Mason 15-33 (Cooper 4-9, Schwartz 4-9, Oduro 3-3, Gaines 2-4, Frazier 1-1, Gray 1-1, Jones 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Hartwell 0-3). Fouled Out_Moore. Rebounds_Morgan St. 22 (Grantsaan 5), George Mason 41 (Gaines 8). Assists_Morgan St. 8 (Grantsaan, Moore 3), George Mason 18 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 19, George Mason 10. A_2,915 (10,000).
