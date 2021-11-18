George Mason squares up against JMU

George Mason (4-0) vs. James Madison (3-0)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and James Madison both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads won on the road in their last game. James Madison earned a 79-78 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, while George Mason won 71-66 at Maryland on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Patriots are led by D’Shawn Schwartz and Josh Oduro. Schwartz is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Oduro is putting up 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Dukes have been led by Vado Morse and Justin Amadi, who are averaging 11.3 and 9.3 points, respectively.DOMINANT D’SHAWN: Schwartz has connected on 51.7 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 90.7 points per game.

