George Washington 75, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (0-0)
Flagg 7-12 3-5 17, Thompson 3-10 3-4 9, Dixon-Conover 6-13 5-6 17, Giles 2-9 5-6 9, Land 3-10 2-2 9, Harrison 0-3 3-4 3, Cohen 1-1 2-4 4, Hargis 1-3 2-2 4, McCabe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 25-33 72.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-0)
Lindo 5-9 6-8 17, Brown 1-3 1-2 3, Adams 6-11 6-7 22, Bamisile 8-16 3-5 20, Bishop 2-13 2-2 8, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Dean 0-2 0-2 0, Samuels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-26 75.
Halftime_George Washington 39-26. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 1-9 (Land 1-4, Dixon-Conover 0-1, Hargis 0-1, Thompson 0-3), George Washington 9-24 (Adams 4-6, Bishop 2-9, Harris 1-1, Lindo 1-2, Bamisile 1-5, Samuels 0-1). Fouled Out_Flagg. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 39 (Flagg 17), George Washington 36 (Lindo 9). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 8 (Dixon-Conover, Harrison 3), George Washington 14 (Harris 5). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 20, George Washington 23. A_1,821 (5,000).
