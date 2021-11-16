Georgetown 79, American U. 57

AMERICAN U. (2-0)

Alexander 2-7 0-2 4, O’Neil 2-8 0-0 5, Ball 1-5 0-0 2, Beckton 6-12 2-2 16, Smalls 2-6 3-3 8, Stephens 1-6 0-0 2, Knotek 3-8 2-5 8, Rogers 1-1 2-2 4, Whittaker 0-1 0-0 0, Bragg 1-2 2-2 4, Delaney 0-3 0-0 0, Donadio 2-2 0-0 4, Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Gleaton 0-0 0-0 0, Prendergast 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 11-16 57.

GEORGETOWN (0-1)

Ighoefe 3-3 0-1 6, Carey 5-9 0-0 12, Harris 4-9 4-6 13, Mohammed 4-11 4-9 14, Rice 1-9 0-0 2, Billingsley 3-5 2-2 8, Riley 3-6 1-2 8, Beard 2-7 3-4 8, Wilson 1-2 2-2 4, Mutombo 1-1 0-0 2, Azinge 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 16-26 79.

Halftime_Georgetown 38-29. 3-Point Goals_American U. 4-19 (Beckton 2-6, Smalls 1-3, O’Neil 1-6, Bragg 0-1, Whittaker 0-1, Ball 0-2), Georgetown 7-24 (Carey 2-3, Mohammed 2-3, Harris 1-3, Riley 1-3, Beard 1-5, Rice 0-7). Fouled Out_Riley. Rebounds_American U. 29 (Alexander, O’Neil, Beckton, Knotek 4), Georgetown 47 (Ighoefe 11). Assists_American U. 8 (Alexander, Smalls, Stephens 2), Georgetown 16 (Carey 6). Total Fouls_American U. 22, Georgetown 17.

