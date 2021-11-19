On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Georgetown 83, Siena 65

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 8:33 pm
SIENA (0-4)

Baer 0-1 0-0 0, Stormo 10-13 4-4 25, Gaines 1-5 0-0 2, Hopkins 1-5 0-0 2, Rogers 4-13 0-0 11, Platek 5-15 0-0 12, Billups 3-5 0-0 8, McCollum 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Tertsea 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 4-4 65.

GEORGETOWN (2-1)

Ighoefe 0-2 0-0 0, Carey 7-9 3-3 20, Harris 5-7 2-3 14, Mohammed 2-10 7-9 11, Rice 8-11 0-0 23, Billingsley 1-3 0-0 2, Riley 1-1 2-4 4, Mutombo 1-3 0-0 2, Beard 2-2 0-0 4, Wilson 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 28-49 15-21 83.

Halftime_Georgetown 44-34. 3-Point Goals_Siena 9-32 (Rogers 3-9, Billups 2-4, Platek 2-7, Johnson 1-1, Stormo 1-1, Gaines 0-3, McCollum 0-3, Hopkins 0-4), Georgetown 12-18 (Rice 7-10, Carey 3-4, Harris 2-2, Billingsley 0-1, Mohammed 0-1). Fouled Out_Gaines. Rebounds_Siena 30 (Stormo 11), Georgetown 27 (Mohammed 7). Assists_Siena 18 (McCollum 6), Georgetown 15 (Carey, Harris 4). Total Fouls_Siena 17, Georgetown 11. A_4,460 (20,356).

