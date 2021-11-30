Georgetown 91, Longwood 83

LONGWOOD (4-3)
Granlund 2-4 1-2 6, Watson 5-7 2-3 12, Hill 5-13 2-3 13, Wade 6-10 4-4 21, Wilkins 4-10 5-5 14, Houston 1-5 2-2 4, Perkins 3-5 0-1 6, Lliteras 2-4 2-4 7. Totals 28-58 18-24 83.
GEORGETOWN (3-3)
Ighoefe 2-2 2-2 6, Carey 2-6 7-7 12, Harris 4-10 5-8 14, Mohammed 5-10 4-7 15, Rice 5-12 0-0 15, Holloway 7-9 7-7 23, Billingsley 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 2-5 0-0 4, Beard 0-1 2-2 2, Mutombo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 27-33 91.
Halftime_Georgetown 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 9-24 (Wade 5-8, Granlund 1-2, Lliteras 1-3, Hill 1-4, Wilkins 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Houston 0-2), Georgetown 10-24 (Rice 5-10, Holloway 2-3, Mohammed 1-1, Carey 1-4, Harris 1-4, Beard 0-1, Riley 0-1). Rebounds_Longwood 31 (Watson, Wilkins 7), Georgetown 37 (Mohammed 11). Assists_Longwood 17 (Perkins 4), Georgetown 13 (Carey, Harris 5). Total Fouls_Longwood 24, Georgetown 21.
