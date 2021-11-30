Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgetown 91, Longwood 83

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

LONGWOOD (4-3)

Granlund 2-4 1-2 6, Watson 5-7 2-3 12, Hill 5-13 2-3 13, Wade 6-10 4-4 21, Wilkins 4-10 5-5 14, Houston 1-5 2-2 4, Perkins 3-5 0-1 6, Lliteras 2-4 2-4 7. Totals 28-58 18-24 83.

GEORGETOWN (3-3)

Ighoefe 2-2 2-2 6, Carey 2-6 7-7 12, Harris 4-10 5-8 14, Mohammed 5-10 4-7 15, Rice 5-12 0-0 15, Holloway 7-9 7-7 23, Billingsley 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 2-5 0-0 4, Beard 0-1 2-2 2, Mutombo 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 27-33 91.

Halftime_Georgetown 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 9-24 (Wade 5-8, Granlund 1-2, Lliteras 1-3, Hill 1-4, Wilkins 1-4, Perkins 0-1, Houston 0-2), Georgetown 10-24 (Rice 5-10, Holloway 2-3, Mohammed 1-1, Carey 1-4, Harris 1-4, Beard 0-1, Riley 0-1). Rebounds_Longwood 31 (Watson, Wilkins 7), Georgetown 37 (Mohammed 11). Assists_Longwood 17 (Perkins 4), Georgetown 13 (Carey, Harris 5). Total Fouls_Longwood 24, Georgetown 21.

        Insight by Infor: This exclusive e-book highlights how the military services and defense agencies are rethinking their approach to managing their supply chains and how data is driving those decisions.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony