Siena (0-3) vs. Georgetown (1-1)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Siena in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Tuesday. Georgetown beat American by 22 points, while Siena fell 82-54 to Yale.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Aminu Mohammed is averaging 15.5 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Hoyas. Donald Carey has paired with Mohammed and is accounting for 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The Saints have been led by Jackson Stormo, who is averaging 11.3 points and eight rebounds.ACCURATE AMINU: Mohammed has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 44.4 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Siena’s Colby Rogers has attempted 21 3-pointers and connected on 57.1 percent of them, and is 12 of 21 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena has scored 54.7 points and allowed 80 points over its last five games. Georgetown has averaged 69.5 points and given up only 63 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.