Georgetown meets San Diego St. in Wooden Legacy

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 6:31 am
1 min read
      

Georgetown (2-1) vs. San Diego State (3-1)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown and San Diego State will go at it in the Wooden Legacy. San Diego State earned a 68-62 win over Texas-Arlington on Saturday, while Georgetown got an 83-65 win against Siena on Friday.

STEPPING UP: The Hoyas have been led by Donald Carey and Aminu Mohammed. Carey is averaging 15.3 points, five rebounds and 4.3 assists while Mohammed is putting up 14 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Aztecs have been anchored by seniors Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah. Bradley has averaged 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while Mensah has put up 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DONALD: Carey has connected on 61.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Aztecs have averaged 27.5 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

