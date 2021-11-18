Trending:
Georgia 67, Mercer 52

The Associated Press
November 18, 2021 9:34 pm
MERCER (2-2)

Dougherty 4-17 6-7 14, Thayne 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 2-10 3-3 7, Neal-Tysor 7-17 4-6 19, Titus 4-9 3-4 12, McNamara-Clement 0-1 0-0 0, Votaw 0-0 0-0 0, Boykin 0-1 0-0 0, Harkless 0-1 0-0 0, Locke 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 16-20 52

GEORGIA (3-0)

Isaacs 1-4 0-0 2, Staiti 5-15 3-5 13, Barker 3-7 0-2 6, Coombs 4-6 2-4 10, Morrison 5-18 3-4 13, Bates 1-2 1-2 3, Nicholson 5-5 3-6 13, Chapman 0-2 0-0 0, Hollingshead 2-5 3-3 7, Richardson 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-69 15-26 67

Mercer 14 11 7 20 52
Georgia 12 19 17 19 67

3-Point Goals_Mercer 2-6 (Dougherty 0-1, Banks 0-1, Neal-Tysor 1-3, Titus 1-1), Georgia 0-8 (Staiti 0-2, Barker 0-2, Morrison 0-2, Richardson 0-2). Assists_Mercer 3 (Banks 1), Georgia 15 (Coombs 4). Fouled Out_Mercer Dougherty, Banks, Georgia Staiti. Rebounds_Mercer 28 (Team 2-4), Georgia 59 (Barker 5-9). Total Fouls_Mercer 25, Georgia 17. Technical Fouls_Mercer Banks 1, Georgia Staiti 1. A_1,831.

