Georgia 76, SC State 60

SC STATE (0-5)

Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 2-5 1-2 5, Jones 4-10 0-0 9, Madlock 4-9 0-0 8, Croskey 6-11 2-2 19, Gary 3-8 0-0 6, Oliver-Hampton 0-2 2-2 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Lawrence 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 24-55 5-6 60.

GEORGIA (2-1)

Bridges 5-7 5-8 15, Ingram 2-5 1-2 5, Baumann 2-9 0-0 6, Cook 8-11 3-5 22, Oquendo 7-13 1-3 17, Etter 2-4 0-0 4, Abdur-Rahim 1-7 0-0 2, C.Wright 1-3 3-4 5, Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 13-22 76.

Halftime_Georgia 45-35. 3-Point Goals_SC State 7-20 (Croskey 5-9, Jones 1-2, Lawrence 1-2, Oliver-Hampton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Madlock 0-2, Gary 0-3), Georgia 7-22 (Cook 3-5, Oquendo 2-5, Baumann 2-7, Ingram 0-1, Ridgnal 0-1, C.Wright 0-1, Abdur-Rahim 0-2). Rebounds_SC State 30 (Davis 9), Georgia 33 (Bridges 8). Assists_SC State 11 (Madlock 5), Georgia 16 (Cook 7). Total Fouls_SC State 19, Georgia 11.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.