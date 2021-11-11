Georgia 97, Gardner-Webb 45

GARDNER-WEBB (0-2)
Deans 0-7 2-2 2, Bevis 1-6 0-0 2, Cain 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 2-8 1-2 5, Williams 5-10 8-10 18, Capps 2-6 2-4 6, Knutsen 0-0 0-0 0, Littlejohn 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-4 2-2 2, Cox 1-7 0-0 2, Funderburk 0-0 0-0 0, Gillis 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 2-2 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-58 15-21 45
GEORGIA (1-0)
Isaacs 1-3 2-2 4, Staiti 6-11 4-6 16, Barker 3-12 1-1 8, Coombs 4-7 5-7 13, Morrison 7-10 0-0 15, Bates 4-6 0-0 8, Nicholson 6-8 1-3 13, Chapman 0-2 0-0 0, Hollingshead 3-7 2-2 8, Jenkins 2-2 0-0 4, Richardson 1-4 1-2 3, Sendar 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-78 16-23 97
|Gardner-Webb
|4
|12
|17
|12
|—
|45
|Georgia
|28
|18
|30
|21
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 0-7 (Bevis 0-2, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Capps 0-2, Anderson 0-1), Georgia 3-12 (Barker 1-5, Morrison 1-2, Hollingshead 0-2, Sendar 1-3). Assists_Gardner-Webb 8 (Cox 4), Georgia 20 (Coombs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 29 (Team 5-5), Georgia 56 (Staiti 6-11). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 22, Georgia 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,096.
