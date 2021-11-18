Georgia looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (2-1) vs. Georgia (2-1)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia Tech. In its last five wins against the Yellow Jackets, Georgia has won by an average of 13 points. Georgia Tech’s last win in the series came on Nov. 14, 2014, an 80-73 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Aaron Cook, Braelen Bridges, Jailyn Ingram and Noah Baumann have combined to account for 66 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Cook has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. Cook has accounted for 14 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

RECENT GAMES: Georgia Tech has scored 73.7 points and allowed 63.3 points over its last five games. Georgia has managed 67.3 points while allowing 61.3 over its last five.

