Georgia Southern 103, Bob Jones 51

BOB JONES (0-2)

Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Hugley 3-5 3-4 9, Blair 7-16 0-1 15, Cupples 4-9 1-1 11, Dean 1-11 2-5 4, Powell 0-4 0-0 0, Brush 0-2 0-0 0, Garrick 0-2 0-0 0, Dickerson 0-1 0-0 0, Riddle 2-2 1-3 6, Sibley 0-1 0-0 0, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 1-1 0-0 3, Gearhart 0-1 0-0 0, Tidwell 0-1 0-0 0, Grandstaff 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-59 7-14 51.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (3-0)

Savrasov 6-8 5-5 18, Toyambi 6-7 0-0 12, Cobbs 5-6 2-2 12, Archie 1-3 2-2 4, Juozapaitis 4-5 0-0 8, Bryant 4-8 0-2 9, McCadden 4-4 0-0 8, Curry 5-7 0-0 10, Brown 4-6 0-0 10, Weatherford 2-3 0-0 5, Harris 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 44-61 9-11 103.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 53-23. 3-Point Goals_Bob Jones 6-23 (Cupples 2-4, Brunson 1-1, Grandstaff 1-1, Riddle 1-1, Blair 1-7, Dean 0-1, Gearhart 0-1, Sibley 0-1, Tidwell 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Powell 0-3), Georgia Southern 6-11 (Brown 2-3, Harris 1-1, Savrasov 1-1, Weatherford 1-2, Bryant 1-3, Juozapaitis 0-1). Rebounds_Bob Jones 14 (Cupples 5), Georgia Southern 37 (Savrasov 8). Assists_Bob Jones 6 (Powell 2), Georgia Southern 21 (McCadden 5). Total Fouls_Bob Jones 12, Georgia Southern 12. A_2,364 (3,897).

