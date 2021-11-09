Georgia St. 97, Brewton-Parker College 37

BREWTON-PARKER COLLEGE (0-0)
Green 0-2 0-0 0, Pullum 0-7 0-0 0, F.Davis 3-7 0-0 7, Taylor 2-7 0-0 5, Wilson 2-6 1-1 5, A.Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Davey 0-4 0-0 0, Casola 2-4 1-3 6, Udell 1-5 1-2 3, Hatcher 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 15-58 3-6 44.
GEORGIA ST. (0-0)
Hudson 2-3 5-5 9, J.Thomas 4-7 0-0 8, C.Allen 6-11 6-6 20, J.Roberts 7-11 2-3 19, K.Williams 4-9 2-3 11, Phillips 6-12 3-4 15, Rawls 3-8 0-0 8, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Cylce 0-2 2-2 2, Brooks 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Ma 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-69 20-23 97.
Halftime_Georgia St. 44-10. 3-Point Goals_Brewton-Parker College 4-19 (Casola 1-1, Taylor 1-1, F.Davis 1-2, A.Williams 1-5, Brown 0-1, Green 0-1, Hatcher 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Pullum 0-1, Udell 0-2, Davey 0-3), Georgia St. 9-30 (J.Roberts 3-5, C.Allen 2-5, Rawls 2-6, Johnson 1-4, K.Williams 1-4, Cylce 0-1, Phillips 0-5). Rebounds_Brewton-Parker College 37 (F.Davis 6), Georgia St. 36 (J.Thomas 6). Assists_Brewton-Parker College 7 (Green, Pullum, F.Davis, Taylor, A.Williams, Casola, Hatcher 1), Georgia St. 17 (K.Williams 7). Total Fouls_Brewton-Parker College 20, Georgia St. 9. A_1,839 (3,854).
