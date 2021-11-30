On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia State cancels hoops game because of COVID, injuries

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 10:35 am
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State has canceled its men’s basketball game Wednesday against Tennessee State because of COIVID-19 protocols and injuries.

The Panthers (4-2) lost 94-59 last Saturday at Rhode Island with a squad that included only seven scholarship players and nine players overall.

One player was out after testing positive for COVID-19, others were unable to travel because of contract tracing and the roster was further depleted by injuries.

Georgia State announced that Wednesday’s home game against Tennessee State was called off “out of an abundance of caution” and wouldn’t be rescheduled.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

The Panthers are expected to return to action Saturday at Mercer. Tennessee State (1-5) is scheduled to travel to Chicago State for its next game that same day.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Virginia Guard task force begins federal active duty for Africa mission