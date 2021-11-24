Georgia Tech 65, Hofstra 32

HOFSTRA (2-2)
Henry 1-5 0-0 2, Hines 4-6 0-0 9, Brown 2-8 2-4 6, Ineza 2-7 0-0 4, Nicholson 1-5 0-0 2, Reynolds 2-6 0-0 4, Markisic 0-3 0-0 0, Peacock 1-3 0-0 3, Valcourt 1-3 0-0 2, Custis 0-3 0-0 0, Swint 0-2 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-51 2-6 32
GEORGIA TECH (5-1)
Cubaj 5-11 0-3 10, Hermosa 4-6 2-2 10, Bates 2-6 0-0 6, Lahtinen 5-6 2-2 15, Love 3-8 0-0 8, Strautmane 0-2 2-2 2, Wone Aranaz 0-1 0-2 0, Bulane 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 2-5 1-2 5, Harrison 1-2 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-51 8-15 65
|Hofstra
|4
|8
|14
|6
|—
|32
|Georgia Tech
|18
|14
|20
|13
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Hofstra 2-14 (Hines 1-2, Brown 0-3, Ineza 0-2, Markisic 0-3, Peacock 1-2, Custis 0-2), Georgia Tech 9-20 (Bates 2-6, Lahtinen 3-3, Love 2-3, Strautmane 0-2, Bulane 2-4, Carter 0-2). Assists_Hofstra 8 (Ineza 3), Georgia Tech 14 (Cubaj 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hofstra 26 (Henry 2-5), Georgia Tech 42 (Strautmane 4-9). Total Fouls_Hofstra 16, Georgia Tech 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,440.
Comments