Georgia Tech 75, Lamar 66

LAMAR (1-1)
Nickerson 1-2 0-0 2, L.Smith 3-7 1-2 7, Adams 4-8 6-7 17, Harrison 5-10 0-0 10, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 2-7 1-2 5, Buster 2-7 4-4 9, McClure 2-6 2-2 7, Catt 3-4 0-0 6, Carpenter 1-2 0-0 2, Reyes 0-1 1-2 1, Ledet 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-19 66.
GEORGIA TECH (1-1)
Howard 4-9 1-2 9, K.Moore 2-6 0-0 5, Devoe 4-9 1-2 11, Sturdivant 1-3 1-2 4, Usher 6-16 2-4 15, Coleman 6-8 2-3 19, D.Smith 2-6 0-0 5, Kelly 3-4 0-0 7, Meka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 7-13 75.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 5-19 (Adams 3-7, McClure 1-2, Buster 1-4, Harrison 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Ledet 0-1, Roberts 0-3), Georgia Tech 12-25 (Coleman 5-7, Devoe 2-4, D.Smith 1-1, Kelly 1-2, K.Moore 1-3, Sturdivant 1-3, Usher 1-5). Rebounds_Lamar 28 (Roberts 5), Georgia Tech 33 (Howard, Usher 8). Assists_Lamar 16 (Harrison, Buster 4), Georgia Tech 22 (Devoe, D.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Lamar 13, Georgia Tech 15.
