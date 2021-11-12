Trending:
Georgia Tech 77, Stetson 52

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 9:36 pm
STETSON (1-0)

Diawara 0-2 1-2 1, Johnston 5-13 0-0 13, Jones 2-6 3-5 8, Perry 1-10 0-0 2, Swenson 3-8 0-0 7, J.Smith 5-9 0-0 11, Valdez 2-4 0-0 4, Gateretse 2-5 0-0 4, Tumblin 0-0 0-0 0, Lamar 0-1 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Panzo 0-1 0-0 0, Cook 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 4-7 52.

GEORGIA TECH (0-1)

Howard 1-1 0-0 2, K.Moore 2-6 1-1 5, Devoe 7-11 0-1 17, Sturdivant 2-3 1-3 5, Usher 7-10 0-2 14, Coleman 4-7 0-0 12, D.Smith 4-11 0-0 9, Kelly 3-7 0-0 7, Gigiberia 1-2 0-0 2, Meka 0-0 0-0 0, J.Moore 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 33-64 2-7 77.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Stetson 6-26 (Johnston 3-8, J.Smith 1-3, Jones 1-4, Swenson 1-4, Lamar 0-1, Panzo 0-1, Valdez 0-2, Perry 0-3), Georgia Tech 9-19 (Coleman 4-6, Devoe 3-5, D.Smith 1-2, Kelly 1-4, K.Moore 0-1, Sturdivant 0-1). Rebounds_Stetson 28 (Perry, J.Smith 6), Georgia Tech 38 (Usher 11). Assists_Stetson 13 (Valdez 5), Georgia Tech 22 (Devoe 7). Total Fouls_Stetson 9, Georgia Tech 13.

