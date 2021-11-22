Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (2-2)
Clinton 3-3 0-0 6, T.Kelly 4-12 2-5 10, Buskey 4-10 0-1 11, Chavez 5-15 2-3 15, Price 2-2 0-0 4, Faye 4-7 0-0 9, Bowser 3-4 4-4 10, Harris 1-6 0-0 3, Florence 0-0 2-2 2, Knox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-15 70.
GEORGIA TECH (3-1)
Howard 6-6 0-0 12, K.Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 4-11 3-5 11, Sturdivant 7-13 2-2 17, Usher 9-15 3-4 24, M.Kelly 4-6 0-0 8, Coleman 1-3 1-2 3, Gigiberia 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 35-61 11-15 85.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 8-26 (Buskey 3-8, Chavez 3-11, Faye 1-3, Harris 1-4), Georgia Tech 4-11 (Usher 3-4, Sturdivant 1-2, Smith 0-1, Coleman 0-2, M.Kelly 0-2). Rebounds_Charleston Southern 27 (Price, Faye 5), Georgia Tech 31 (Usher 10). Assists_Charleston Southern 15 (Chavez 5), Georgia Tech 16 (Howard, Sturdivant, Usher, Gigiberia 3). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 19, Georgia Tech 13. A_3,912 (8,600).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments