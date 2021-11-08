On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia’s Crean adds Gale to staff 1 day before opening game

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 4:07 pm
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — David Gale has joined Georgia coach Tom Crean’s staff as associate to the head coach and director of basketball strategy.

Gale was named to Crean’s staff on Monday, one day before Georgia opens its season against Florida International.

Gale was the head coach of BC Nevezis Opibet in Lithuania in 2020-21 after two seasons coaching teams in Germany.

Gale, who played at Loyola-Chicago, served as an assistant video coordinator for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2007-11. He worked for the Toronto Raptors from 2011-17 as a video coordinator and player development bench coach for four seasons before becoming an assistant coach for Raptors 905, the franchise’s G League team. He also coached one year as an assistant for the G League Delaware 87ers.

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Crean, the former Marquette and Indiana coach, is beginning his fourth season at Georgia. He is 41-49 overall and 14-40 in the Southeastern Conference at Georgia.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit