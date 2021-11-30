Germany levels with Britain in Davis Cup quarterfinals

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff pulled Germany even with Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals by beating Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 Tuesday in the second singles match.

Daniel Evans had given Britain the lead by beating Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1.

“One of the most important victories of my career. Cam Norrie is a real fighter,” Struff said. “I started very well, went 4-1 up, but when you take so many risks, you can expect that more mistakes will come.”

The decisive doubles match between British teammates Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski and German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz was scheduled for later Tuesday.

The winner of the best-of-three series will meet either Sweden or the team from Russia in Saturday’s semifinals. Croatia will face either Serbia or Kazakhstan in the other semifinal.

Britain, a 10-time Davis Cup champion, is seeking its fourth semifinal berth in the last six editions of the tournament. The team defeated France and Czech Republic in the group phase last week.

Germany is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2007. It has won the Davis Cup three times but not since 1993.

The 12th-ranked Norrie failed to serve out the opening set against Struff when leading 6-5, and the Briton missed two set points in the tiebreaker.

One break halfway through the set was enough for Norrie to take the second, but the 51st-ranked Struff won the third by taking four games in a row.

“At the end of the match I managed to play as aggressive again as at the beginning,” Struff said.

In the first singles match, Evans built a quick 4-0 lead and didn’t face a break point all day. Gojowczyk earned only two points on Evans’ serve in the second set and double-faulted for the fourth time on match point.

“I tried to get some rhythm early on,” Evans said. “I played well from start to finish.”

Gojowczyk was a surprise pick by Germany captain Michael Kohlmann. The 86th-ranked player replaced Dominik Koepfer, who is ranked 32 places higher and played in the two group matchups Germany won against Austria and Serbia.

Gojowczyk had never played Evans in an ATP level match but beat the Briton twice in lower-ranked tournaments, in 2013 and 2016.

No spectators were allowed in the OlympiaWorld arena amid a nationwide lockdown in Austria to fight the spreading of the coronavirus.

Madrid will host the rest of the Davis Cup Finals.

