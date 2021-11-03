On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants have positive COVID test, retesting players, coaches

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 11:04 am
1 min read
      

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running backs coach Burton Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and the organization is requiring all players, coaches, team personnel and management to retest for the virus on Wednesday.

Coach Joe Judge said 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Burns was the only one in that group who tested positive when retested.

Burns, who turned 69 last week, and his wife are staying in their condo, Judge said. He would not say whether the coach was experiencing any symptoms.

The Giants (2-6) were supposed to start practicing for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium at 11:10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Judge said the workout would be pushed back about 30 minutes. He added some players would not practice because of injuries and others may not depending on the COVID-19 tests.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

There was a line of about 20 players waiting to be tested at a trailer the Giants use for daily COVID-19 testing.

Judge said the majority of Giants players are vaccinated. He would not say how many are not. The NFL requires team personnel to be vaccinated.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|25 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
10|30 SecTor 2021 - Canada's IT Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS officer swears in 29 new citizens dressed as Uncle Sam