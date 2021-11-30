Trending:
Gio Reyna returns to training with Borussia Dortmund

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 7:36 pm
American midfielder Gio Reyna resumed training with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, nearly three months after injuring his right hamstring.

Dortmund tweeted a photo of the 19-year-old at practice.

Reyna, a son of former American captain Claudio Reyna, was hurt while playing for the United States in its opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

He has missed 10 Bundesliga matches, five Champions League games and one German Cup match in addition to seven U.S. World Cup qualifiers.

Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich in a league match Saturday.

