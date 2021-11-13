On Air: Meet the Press
Glass, Alabama A&M rally to beat Texas Southern, 52-46

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 7:53 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw five touchdown passes, including a 1-yard toss to Bryson Clark in the final minute to lift Alabama A&M to a 52-46 win over Texas Southern in a game that never lacked for offense Saturday.

The teams combined for more than 1,200 yards of offense and 14 touchdowns.

Andrew Body fired a 38-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Morton to put Texas Southern up 21-10 less than a minute into the second quarter. Glass hit Odieu Hilaire with two touchdown passes to put the Bulldogs in front, 24-21, but Body answered with a second touchdown pass to Jonathan Giles, this one from 44 yards out, and after Dominic Franklin scored from the 3, the Tigers held a 35-24 advantage.

Glass hit Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim with an 81-yard touchdown strike, and again from 22 yards out with 6:47 left in the game to get Alabama A&M within five points, 49-44, before driving 70 yards in 13 plays for the game-winning score.

Glass completed 33 of 52 passes for 462 yards and did not throw an interception to lead the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-3 SWAC). Ibrahim caught eight passes for 176 yards and Hilaire caught 12 balls for 122 yards.

LaDarius Owens carried 12 times for 179 yards for Texas Southern (2-7, 2-5). Body was 13-of-25 passing for 299 yards and four touchdowns and he carried eight times for 54 yards and a score. Giles caught five passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

