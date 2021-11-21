Goal crazy: Rangers’ last-second shot caps flurry of scoring

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman Ryan Lindgren barely beat the third-period buzzer to lift the New York Rangers to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.

Lindgren’s heroics came after the teams scored three goals each in a wild second period, including four goals in an 82-second span.

Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, Kaapo Kakko and K’Andre Miller all scored for the Rangers. Alexander Georgiev had 14 saves and was replaced by Igor Shesterkin, who had four saves in the third.

Rasmus Asplund, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin all scored for Buffalo, and Aaron Dell had 31 saves.

LIGHTNING 5, WILD 4, SO

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the lone shootout goal while Brian Elliott stopped three shootout shots to give Tampa Bay Lightning a win over Minnesota after blowing a late two-goal lead.

Minnesota rallied in the third period to tie it at 4 on two empty-net goals by Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek over a 2:09 stretch. But the Wild couldn’t score in overtime during a power play that lasted about a minute and half.

Tampa Bay also got two goals from Anthony Cirelli and one each from Pat Maroon and Alex Barré-Boulet. Elliott made 28 saves in regulation.

Marcus Foligno and Brandon Duhaime had the other goals for Minnesota, and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots.

FLAMES 4, BRUINS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, Andrew Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal early in the third period, and Calgary beat Boston for its seventh shutout in 19 games.

Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin, who both played collegiate hockey nearby for Boston College, each had a goal for the Flames, who posted their third straight win and improved to 9-2-2 on the road. Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, and Matthew Tkachuk had two assists.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.