Golden leads Butler over Saginaw Valley State 68-57

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Golden and Jair Bolden each posted 15 points as Butler got past Saginaw Valley State 68-57 on Tuesday night.
Jayden Taylor added 11 points and Aaron Thompson had six assists for Butler (5-3).
Delano Smith had 12 points for the Cardinals. James Toohey and Maurice Barnett each had 11 points.
