Gordon scores 16 to carry UALR over Northern Illinois 67-60

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 5:10 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DeAntoni Gordon registered 16 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Northern Illinois 67-60 on Monday.

Nikola Maric had 15 points and seven rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2). Marko Lukic added 11 points and Kevin Osawe had seven rebounds.

Kaleb Thornton had 15 points for the Huskies (1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Zool Kueth added 12 points and Trendon Hankerson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

