Grambling St. 71, Louisiana College 61

LOUISIANA COLLEGE (0-1)
Bilbo 2-6 0-0 5, Cooper 4-9 0-0 8, Akabueze 3-11 3-4 9, Baker 7-17 1-2 19, Banks 3-8 0-0 6, Hardy 4-8 0-0 9, K.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Owusu 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 4-6 61.
GRAMBLING ST. (1-4)
Taylor 6-8 0-0 14, Christon 6-12 5-5 21, Kingsby 1-6 3-6 5, Moss 4-9 0-0 8, Moton 1-3 1-2 3, E.Parrish 1-2 2-4 4, Lamin 3-4 1-2 7, Cowart 2-3 2-2 7, Munford 0-3 0-0 0, Murrell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 14-21 71.
Halftime_Grambling St. 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana College 7-24 (Baker 4-12, Owusu 1-2, Bilbo 1-4, Hardy 1-4, Banks 0-2), Grambling St. 7-18 (Christon 4-7, Taylor 2-2, Cowart 1-1, Kingsby 0-1, Moton 0-1, Munford 0-1, E.Parrish 0-1, Moss 0-2, Murrell 0-2). Fouled Out_Hardy. Rebounds_Louisiana College 29 (Baker, Hardy 7), Grambling St. 36 (Christon 11). Assists_Louisiana College 13 (Baker 6), Grambling St. 19 (Christon, E.Parrish 5). Total Fouls_Louisiana College 18, Grambling St. 11. A_231 (7,500).
