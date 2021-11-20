Grambling St. plays Iowa State

Grambling State (0-3) vs. Iowa State (3-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State goes up against Grambling State in an early season matchup. Grambling State came up short in an 86-61 game at New Mexico on Monday. Iowa State is coming off a 68-60 home win over Alabama State on Tuesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur and George Conditt IV have collectively scored 51 percent of Iowa State’s points this season. For Grambling State, Danya Kingsby, Prince Moss and Cameron Christon have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DANYA: Kingsby has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Grambling State has scored 58.7 points per game and allowed 82.7 over its three-game road losing streak. Iowa State is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 27th-highest rate in the country. Grambling State has turned the ball over on 29.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 353rd among Division I teams).

