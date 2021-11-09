Grand Canyon 74, Grambling St. 53

GRAMBLING ST. (0-0)
Lamin 3-3 2-4 8, Taylor 2-5 2-2 7, Christon 3-8 0-1 7, Cowart 0-2 2-2 2, Kingsby 1-13 2-2 4, Moton 5-9 0-0 10, Moss 3-9 3-4 10, Munford 2-3 0-0 5, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0, Duncan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 11-15 53.
GRAND CANYON (0-0)
Ouedraogo 1-3 0-2 2, Zdor 3-3 0-0 6, Blacksher 6-11 1-5 16, Miller-Moore 3-5 1-2 7, Woods 2-11 0-0 4, McGlothan 3-6 3-6 11, Cherry 2-6 0-0 5, McMillian 2-4 2-2 7, Igiehon 3-4 0-0 6, Stone 1-3 0-0 3, Blackmon 1-3 2-2 5, Lloyd 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 9-19 74.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 40-18. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 4-13 (Christon 1-2, Moss 1-2, Munford 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Cowart 0-1, Kingsby 0-2), Grand Canyon 9-24 (Blacksher 3-6, McGlothan 2-3, Stone 1-1, Blackmon 1-3, Cherry 1-3, McMillian 1-3, Miller-Moore 0-1, Woods 0-4). Rebounds_Grambling St. 26 (Lamin 6), Grand Canyon 36 (McGlothan 6). Assists_Grambling St. 7 (Moton 3), Grand Canyon 14 (Woods 4). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 13, Grand Canyon 16. A_7,145 (7,000).
