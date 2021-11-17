Grant, Joseph lead Pistons to 97-89 comeback win over Pacers

DETROIT (AP) — Jeremi Grant scored 19 points, Cory Joseph added 18 and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Wednesday night.

Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit (4-10), and Saddiq Bey scored 15.

Malcolm Brogdan had 19 points for Indiana (6-10). Caris LeVert scored 18, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams shot below 43% from the floor and under 30% on 3-pointers.

The score was tied going into the fourth quarter, but Indiana got to the basket on its first three possessions to go ahead 79-73. The Pacers, though, couldn’t hit enough jumpers to take control of the game, and then Sabonis missed three straight free throws.

Detroit went ahead 85-82 on Joseph’s 3-pointer with 5:46 left, and Cunningham followed with a layup in traffic.

Indiana got as close as two, but Grant’s jumper made it 94-88 with 1:01 to play.

The Pistons led 49-41 at halftime, aided by 17 points off 14 Pacers turnovers. Joseph had 10 points in 13 minutes with the second unit, while Brogdan had 14 of the 27 points scored by the Indiana starters.

Detroit quickly increased the lead to 11 in the third quarter, but LeVert and Sabonis combined for 18 points in seven minutes as Indiana tied the game at 59.

TIP-INS

Pacers: SG Chris Duarte (shoulder soreness) missed his second straight game. The rookie started Indiana’s first 14 games, averaging 14.3 points. … The Pacers swept their three games against Detroit last year.

Pistons: Bey hit his 200th career 3-pointer in his 84th game, matching the third-fewest games for any NBA player. Duncan Robinson did it in 69 games, Anthony Edwards took 82 games and Donovan Mitchell also did it in 84.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Pistons: Host the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

