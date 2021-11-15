Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Greene leads South Florida over NC A&T on late basket

The Associated Press
November 15, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining to lift South Florida to a 56-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Monday night. On the next possession for the Aggies, Marcus Watson missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Bulls to hold on for the victory.

Jamir Chaplin registered 12 points to lead the Bulls.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six assists for South Florida (2-1). Jake Boggs added 9 points and 11 rebounds. Javon Greene had eight rebounds.

David Beatty had 14 points for the Aggies (0-3). Tyler Maye added 14 points. Kameron Langley had seven assists. Harry Morrice had a career-high six blocks plus 2 points and 10 rebounds.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Grand Teton National Park in autumn