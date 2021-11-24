Trending:
Greene scores 10 to lead South Florida over Hampton 58-52

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 9:26 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene had 10 points and six steals as South Florida got past Hampton 58-52 on Wednesday night.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points for South Florida (3-2). Jamir Chaplin added seven rebounds. Jake Boggs had eight rebounds.

Najee Garvin had 14 points for the Pirates (2-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Marquis Godwin added 12 points. Russell Dean had 11 points.

