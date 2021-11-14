Trending:
Grigsby scores 30 to lift Seattle past Idaho St. 77-51

The Associated Press
November 14, 2021 11:13 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had a career-high 30 points as Seattle routed Idaho State 77-51 on Sunday.

Cameron Tyson had 18 points for Seattle (2-1). Kobe Williamson added three blocks.

Brayden Parker had 15 points for the Bengals (1-2). Robert Ford III added eight rebounds.

Tarik Cool, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Bengals, was held to only seven points on 3-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

