GW plays host to UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (3-1) vs. George Washington (1-3)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell faces George Washington in an early season matchup. UMass Lowell blew out Central Connecticut by 24 on Wednesday, while George Washington fell to Cal State Fullerton on the road on Tuesday, 74-59.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass Lowell’s Justin Faison, Everette Hammond and Allin Blunt have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all River Hawks scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Faison has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The River Hawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Colonials. George Washington has an assist on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) across its previous three games while UMass Lowell has assists on 31 of 74 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The River Hawks have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

