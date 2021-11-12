Trending:
Hall scores 22, Dawes’ key 3 gets Clemson past Wofford 76-68

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 10:08 pm
1 min read
      

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored a career-high 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes made a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left and Clemson pulled away late to beat Wofford 76-68 on Friday night.

Hall made a pair of free throws with 1:08 remaining to give Clemson (2-0) a 71-68 lead. Morgan Safford missed a 3-pointer on the other end before Dawes’ 3 made it 74-68. The Tigers then forced a turnover and added a dunk from David Collins.

Hall was 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Dawes finished with 13 points, and they each had three of the Tigers’ nine 3-pointers.

Hunter Tyson had 12 points for the Tigers. Tyson has scored in double digits in five straight games dating to last season. Nick Honor added 11 points.

Messiah Jones scored 16 points to lead Wofford (1-1). Max Klesmit had 10 points.

Hall surpassed his previous career best of 10 points midway through the first half. He made all three of his 3-pointers as the Tigers built a 39-31 halftime lead.

The Terriers used a 19-5 run, capped by Stafford’s 3-pointer, and led 55-52 with about 11 minutes to play. Clemson answered with Tyson’s layup and Honor’s 3-point play and the Tigers led the rest of the way.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

