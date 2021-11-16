Trending:
Hamilton helps UNLV hold off North Dakota State 64-62

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 12:56 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton scored 17 points as UNLV held off North Dakota State 64-62 in nonconference play on Monday night.

Donovan Williams had 15 points off the bench for the Rebels (3-0). Jordan McCabe added 13 points, while Royce Hamm Jr. snagged 17 rebounds.

Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bison (2-1). Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points.

Grant Nelson, the Bison’s second leading scorer heading into the contest at 15.0 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

