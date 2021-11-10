Trending:
Hammond scores 18 to carry UMass Lowell over Rivier 91-55

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 12:30 am
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Everette Hammond had 18 points as UMass Lowell easily defeated Rivier 91-55 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hammond shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

Justin Faison had 12 points for UMass Lowell. John Hall added 11 points and eight rebounds. Quinton Mincey had 10 points.

Miles Gillette had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Raiders. Pharaoh Davis and Nikolas Pignone added 13 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

