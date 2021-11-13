On Air: Encounter
Hampton 70, Regent University 56

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:46 pm
REGENT UNIVERSITY (0-3)

Marie-Joseph 3-11 0-0 6, Hammack-Fitzgerald 3-7 1-2 7, Aiken 7-15 1-2 18, Holland 6-13 2-3 14, Walston 4-11 0-0 8, Adjei 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Nyce 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 4-7 56.

HAMPTON (2-0)

Dickens 2-3 0-0 4, Garvin 6-13 8-10 20, Dean 3-8 0-1 7, Godwin 0-5 0-0 0, Haskett 3-5 2-4 8, Bethea 4-10 11-12 19, Epps 1-3 0-0 2, Wiley 1-5 0-0 2, Therrien 2-4 2-4 6, Nesbitt 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-59 23-31 70.

Halftime_Hampton 31-27. 3-Point Goals_Regent University 4-16 (Aiken 3-6, Smith 1-3, Adjei 0-2, Holland 0-2, Walston 0-3), Hampton 1-20 (Dean 1-3, Bethea 0-1, Haskett 0-1, Epps 0-2, Nesbitt 0-2, Garvin 0-3, Godwin 0-4, Wiley 0-4). Fouled Out_Marie-Joseph, Hammack-Fitzgerald, Bethea. Rebounds_Regent University 35 (Marie-Joseph 9), Hampton 41 (Garvin 11). Assists_Regent University 16 (Holland 5), Hampton 11 (Dean 4). Total Fouls_Regent University 27, Hampton 14. A_2,936 (7,200).

