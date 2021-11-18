Hampton plays host to Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (3-0) vs. Hampton (2-1)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Hampton in an early season matchup. Georgia Southern won easily 103-51 at home against Bob Jones University in its last outing. Hampton lost 78-54 at Towson in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Hampton’s Najee Garvin has averaged 17.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Russell Dean has put up eight points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals. For the Eagles, Andrei Savrasov has averaged 13 points and seven rebounds while Kamari Brown has put up 9.3 points and five rebounds.GIFTED GARVIN: Garvin has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Hampton’s Marquis Godwin has attempted 22 3-pointers and connected on 31.8 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 attempts over his last three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Georgia Southern has held opposing teams to 54.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

