Harrell leads Texas State past Rice 80-69

The Associated Press
November 30, 2021 10:06 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Mason Harrell had 24 points as Texas State topped Rice 80-69 on Tuesday night. Caleb Asberry added 20 points for the Bobcats.

Shelby Adams had 13 points for Texas State (5-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Nighael Ceaser added 11 points.

Carl Pierre had 16 points for the Owls (4-4). Quincy Olivari added 14 points. Travis Evee had 13 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

