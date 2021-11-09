Trending:
Harris scores 16 to carry Butler over IUPUI 56-47

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 9:14 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chuck Harris had 16 points as Butler beat IUPUI 56-47 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jayden Taylor had 12 points for Butler. Bryce Nze and Simas Lukosius each had seven rebounds.

B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

