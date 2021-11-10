Hartford takes on Campbell

Hartford (0-1) vs. Campbell (1-0)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell goes up against Hartford in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford went 3-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those six games, the Hawks gave up 69.2 points per game while scoring 63 per contest. Campbell went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 64.8 points and giving up 72.2 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

