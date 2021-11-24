Harvard 89, Colgate 84, OT

COLGATE (3-3)
Records 7-10 1-3 15, Cummings 9-17 3-4 25, Ferguson 3-9 2-2 11, Richardson 2-9 0-0 4, Moffatt 7-8 1-2 19, Lynch-Daniels 1-3 0-1 2, Woodward 1-3 4-4 6, Thomson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 31-62 11-16 84.
HARVARD (4-2)
Catchings 1-2 2-3 5, Ledlum 6-16 0-0 16, Kirkwood 7-15 1-1 17, Sakota 6-12 2-2 17, Tretout 1-2 0-2 2, Lesmond 6-11 0-0 15, Freedman 5-9 0-0 12, Silverstein 0-2 2-2 2, Wojcik 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 33-72 7-10 89.
Halftime_Colgate 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 11-24 (Moffatt 4-5, Cummings 4-7, Ferguson 3-6, Lynch-Daniels 0-1, Thomson 0-1, Richardson 0-4), Harvard 16-35 (Ledlum 4-7, Sakota 3-5, Lesmond 3-6, Kirkwood 2-5, Freedman 2-6, Catchings 1-2, Wojcik 1-2, Silverstein 0-1, Tretout 0-1). Rebounds_Colgate 32 (Richardson 8), Harvard 37 (Ledlum 12). Assists_Colgate 17 (Cummings, Richardson 5), Harvard 15 (Freedman 4). Total Fouls_Colgate 14, Harvard 16. A_1,061 (2,195).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments