Hawaii plays host to Pacific

The Associated Press
November 12, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Pacific (1-1) vs. Hawaii (1-1)

SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii squares off against Pacific in an early season matchup. Pacific knocked off Hawaii-Hilo by 11 in its last outing. Hawaii lost 81-78 loss at home to Northern Colorado in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The Tigers are led by Luke Avdalovic and Jeremiah Bailey. Avdalovic is averaging 14 points and 4.5 rebounds while Bailey is putting up 13 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Rainbow Warriors have been anchored by Bernardo Da Silva and Jerome Desrosiers, who are scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively.ACCURATE AVDALOVIC: Avdalovic has connected on 61.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams.

