Sports News

Hawkins scores 16 to lead Norfolk St. over Regent 95-20

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 9:56 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hawkins had 16 points off the bench to lift Norfolk State to a 95-20 win over Regent on Tuesday night.

Dana Tate Jr. had 13 points for Norfolk State (6-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Joe Bryant Jr. added 13 points and six assists. Daryl Anderson had 10 points.

Joakim Marie-Joseph had 8 points for the Royals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

