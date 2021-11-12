HBU goes for first win vs Barclay

Barclay vs. Houston Baptist (0-1)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies will be taking on the Bears of Barclay. Houston Baptist lost 92-48 at Texas in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Huskies offense put up 65.7 points per contest in those seven games.

