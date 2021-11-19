On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

HBU pays visit to Denver

The Associated Press
November 19, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

Houston Baptist (1-2) vs. Denver (2-3)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist and Denver look to bounce back from losses. Houston Baptist fell 73-39 at Texas A&M in its last outing. Denver lost 69-67 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Denver’s KJ Hunt has averaged 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jordan Johnson has put up 10.2 points. For the Huskies, Darius Lee has averaged 10.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while Za-Ontay Boothman has put up 10.7 points.

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hunt has had his hand in 48 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Southland teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Route Fifty Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas