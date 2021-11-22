On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hellas Verona wins mid-table clash with Empoli in Serie A

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 4:49 pm
ROME (AP) — Hellas Verona extended its unbeaten streak to five matches with a 2-1 win over visiting Empoli in Serie A on Monday.

Adrien Tameze scored the winner for Verona in added time following an exchange with Antonin Barak.

Barak had put Verona ahead shortly after the break with a header then Simone Romagnoli equalized for Empoli with a deflection.

Verona moved up to ninth while Empoli dropped to 12th, replaced by Torino, a 2-1 winner over lowly Udinese, which squandered 18 shots at goal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

