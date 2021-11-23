Herro leads Heat past Pistons 100-92 with 4th-quarter rally

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Herro had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Miami Heat rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 100-92 on Tuesday night.

Miami (12-6) outscored the Pistons 27-6 in the first 8:17 of the fourth quarter to turn a nine-point deficit into a 12-point lead.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Heat, who won for the fifth time in six games. Kyle Lowry had 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Jerami Grant had 21 points and seven rebounds for Detroit (4-13), which went 1-4 on its homestand. The Pistons played without center Isaiah Stewart, who served the first of a two-game suspension for Sunday’s altercation with Lakers star LeBron James.

The Pistons led 53-47 at halftime, and Miami couldn’t put together a significant run in the third quarter. Hamadou Diallo’s layup with 0.2 seconds left in the period gave Detroit a 76-67 advantage going into the fourth.

Herro’s back-to-back 3-pointers cut the deficit to 77-74, and Pistons coach Dwane Casey called timeout with 9:58 to play.

It didn’t help much, as Herro’s floater gave the Heat an 80-79 lead with 8:09 left, and Herro hit another 3-pointer on the next possession. After a Pistons miss, Dewayne Dedmon’s dunk put Miami ahead 85-79, extending the run to 18-3, and prompted another Detroit timeout.

TIP-INS

Heat: Duncan Robinson played despite a bruised knee, extending his consecutive games streak to 165. Glen Rice holds the franchise record with 174.

Pistons: With Stewart suspended and Kelly Olynyk (knee) weeks away from a possible return, rookie center Luka Garza got his first NBA start. Garza scored seven points in 17 minutes.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the third stop of a four-game road trip.

Pistons: At the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday to start a five-game road trip.

